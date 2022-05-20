JERITEX LAUNCHES MOBILE TRADING APP, AND ANNOUNCES PLAN TO PARTICIPATE IN EUROPEAN BLOCKCHAIN CONVENTION 2022 IN BARCELONA

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JERITEX has announced a comprehensive 2022 Business Plan that includes, inter alia, the much-awaited launch of JERITEX Mobile Trading App in April, the participation by JERITEX in the coming European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona in June, launch of NFT Metaverse Marketplace in Quarter 4, as well as a series of Airdrop programs throughout 2022 to incentivize investors who trade on the JERITEX Exchange.

The new JERITEX Mobile Trading App operates on both IOS and Android operating systems. It has 2FA feature and other security measures, sleek user-interface and operates on intelligent mobile platform. The app provides investors with full 360 experience, from advanced order types and detailed charting, to complex options and a multitude of sophisticated trading tools for viewing portfolios and making basic trades. The JERITEX Mobile Trading App provides busy investors with a fast, secure, reliable, and user-friendly tool to make trades on the go. With the new app, investors can instantly respond to and take advantage of market conditions whenever and wherever they are.

Johnson Qiu, CEO of JERITEX Asia Pacific, commented:

"The Blockchain technology has developed beyond cryptocurrencies, with exciting innovations in Smart Contracts, NFTs and Metaverse. At JERITEX, we believe that a long-term approach to developing the Community is key to success in fostering a healthy ecosystem, while providing the Community with secure and useful tools to trade is the ultimate way of connecting and engaging with the Community."

The European Blockchain Convention 2022 is the most influential Blockchain Event in Europe. It will be take place from 26-28 June at 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency Barcelona. The event expects to welcome more than 1,000 delegates, and will feature more than 100 speakers across a variety of panels, keynotes, and workshops on Blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, and Web 3.

JERITEX is pleased to announce its participation in this world-class event.

About JERITEX

JERITEX is an ecosystem for trading, investments and NFT payment gateway via E-commerce, providing a suite of products, services and innovations to support the Community. JERITEX operates a fast, secure and cost-effective global digital asset trading platform exchange that combines CEX and DEX.

