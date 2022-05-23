Beekeeper’s Naturals Introduces Propolis-Powered Sinus Support & Nasal Spray

Beekeeper's Naturals launches nasal care products with the Sinus Support Collection

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionizing the health and wellness category, Beekeeper's Naturals announces the launch of their propolis-powered Sinus Support Collection - Sinus Support, a potent dose of seasonal sinus care that supports healthy histamine levels, and Nasal Spray to help clear nasal congestion while gently soothing and moisturizing the nasal passages. This leading innovation represents Beekeeper's Naturals next step in creating clean and effective alternatives, powered by propolis and backed by science.

"We're thrilled to extend our propolis-powered collection with the launch of the Sinus Support Collection. Sinuses are an integral part of a person's overall wellness, so it's crucial that we tend to this system with clean, potent ingredients," said Carly Stein, CEO of Beekeeper's Naturals.

Sinus Support combines the beehive's most powerful immune supporter - propolis - with quercetin - a unique bioflavonoid that supports healthy histamine levels, bromelain - a protein-digesting enzyme that supports a natural inflammatory response, and nettle leaf - to disrupt the allergy process by inhibiting the body's histamine production and related inflammation.

Nasal Spray will give itchy, irritated nasal passages the boot with a potent dose of propolis and saline. Each spray helps clear nasal congestion while gently soothing and moisturizing nasal passages. Key ingredient propolis provides relief from nasal and sinus congestion, irritants, post nasal drip and dryness while xylitol soothes the nasal tissue, increases the flow of mucus and increases nasal volume to increase air flow through the nasal passage.

This launch swiftly follows Beekeeper's Naturals recent and first to market propolis-powered gut health innovation, B.Biome. Beekeeper's Naturals continues to disrupt the health and wellness space through their focus on clean ingredients, sustainability, and effective solutions for everyone. Beekeeper's Naturals Sinus Support ($31.99) and Nasal Spray ($13.99) are suitable for ages 12+. Available for purchase starting May 23 on BeekeepersNaturals.com .

About Beekeeper's Naturals:

Founded by Carly Stein in 2017, Beekeeper's Naturals is a leader in the health and wellness category, creating clean, effective products powered by propolis and backed by science. Using unique remedies from the beehive, the beekeeper-led team is committed to providing the cleanest, most powerful solutions to modern health issues—like brain fog, chronic stress, poor sleep, and scratchy throats. Unlike competitors, they apply scientific rigor to their product development and commit to third-party pesticide testing to ensure they're creating natural remedies that actually deliver. They're also a brand on a mission, prioritizing People, Plant, and Propolis. By working exclusively with sustainable small-scale apiaries, partnering with leading bee research institutions, and prioritizing pesticide-free hive health above all else, Beekeeper's Naturals works tirelessly to raise awareness and create a better environment for our world's most important pollinators—the bees. @ beekeepers_naturals

