Companies team up to offer nostalgic, popsicle-inspired launch available for a limited time only

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're at the pool, at the beach, or heading to your local gym this summer, GNC and Alani Nu have the limited-edition pre-workout and energy drink you need. Just in time for warm weather, the companies are teaming up to introduce Rocket Pop, available now in its best-selling product formulations offering a wellness-centric alternative to America's favorite summer treat.

GNC Announces Limited-Edition Alani Nu Rocket Pop Flavored Pre-Workout and Energy Drink (PRNewswire)

"Effective products strategically formulated with ingredients that support wellness from the inside out are in high demand. GNC is elated to welcome another bold flavor to our lineup of Alani Nu nutrition products," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Adding limited-edition Rocket Pop is a treat this season and a natural next step for the brand. We're confident consumers will gravitate to this unique flavor this summer without sacrificing results."

Reminiscent of the iconic ice cream truck treat, Rocket Pop adds to a robust line that are reinventing traditional fitness supplements flavors. Rocket Pop joins existing Alani Nu pre-workout and energy drink flavors available at GNC, including Cosmic Stardust, Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Island Crush, Breezeberry, Rainbow Candy, Mimosa, Galaxy Lemonade, Carnival Candy Grape, Cherry Slush, and more.

"We are so excited to bring our new summer flavor into GNC," said Katy Hearn, Founder of Alani Nu. "Each sip brings you childhood nostalgia while reminiscent of an ice-cold popsicle on a hot summer day."

The Alani Nu Rocket Pop pre-workout and energy drink products are available in limited quantities. Energy drinks are available for purchase by the case in select GNC locations and online while the pre-workout is available in all stores and online at GNC.com.

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, daily essentials, healthy snacks and more, and can be found at retailers nationwide. Please visit www.alaninu.com for additional information and follow Alani Nu on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GNC