QVC® and Idina Menzel Launch Encore by Idina Menzel Apparel Collection

Idina Menzel Fuses Bi-Coastal Lifestyle with Chic-Casual Apparel, Available in Sizes XXS – 3X

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC, a world leader in video commerce and well-known for its long-standing commitment to size-inclusive apparel, announced today that it has collaborated with Idina Menzel to launch her first apparel line, Encore by Idina Menzel, exclusively for QVC. The first-ever collaboration with Tony Award-winning Broadway star, singer/songwriter, actress and mom, Idina Menzel, was created to encourage women to embrace their individuality with stylish pieces that are effortless, comfortable and designed for a busy lifestyle. Encore by Idina Menzel, which will feature all items in sizes XXS – 3X and priced from $39 to $100 regardless of size, will be exclusively available to QVC beginning May 18 at QVC.com and Idina will make her on-air debut on Monday, May 23 throughout the day on QVC.

Idina Menzel (PRNewswire)

"Idina Menzel is synonymous with chic apparel that meets the demands of her busy lifestyle," said Rachel Ungaro, Vice President/General Merchandise Manager of Apparel for QVC. "This collection perfectly sets the stage for women seeking an effortless yet sophisticated wardrobe, all at affordable prices. Most importantly, Idina is immensely engaging, and we know our customers will relate to her story and the inspiration behind her collection."

Every piece in the Encore by Idina Menzel collection expresses a modern sensibility and attitude in streamlined silhouettes of ultra-soft fabrications mixed with stylish details. From pinnacle pieces such as a chic hooded romper and the tie-waist jumpsuit to a core assortment of functional and versatile dresses, sweaters, bottoms, and tops, Idina designed her QVC line to fit every woman's lifestyle. The May collection features more than 15 cozy and layerable spring wardrobe staples that echo Idina's personal ethos of living authentically.

"I believe every woman deserves her own 'Encore' because I applaud the many roles women play brilliantly every day from work, to family, and everything in between" says Idina Menzel. "I'm so proud to have worked with the QVC and Newtimes Group teams to design a collection that includes easy-to-wear, stylish pieces that are built to last that won't upstage but allows for individuality to shine through."

For over 25 years, Idina Menzel has captured audiences as a Tony Award-winning performer, actress singer, and songwriter in addition to her off-stage roles as a mother, wife, and philanthropist. Supporting an active lifestyle with stylish, comfortable, and functional attire that goes from day to night, Idina is bringing her wardrobe solution to QVC, elevating the shared experiences of women. Encore by Idina Menzel upholds QVC's commitment to size-inclusive apparel by offering sizing from XXS to 3X, as well as inseams of regular, tall and petite, that allows customers to build a timeless wardrobe where fashion meets their fit and lifestyle.

Encore by Idina Menzel, exclusively for QVC lookbook

(PRNewsfoto/QVC and HSN) (PRNewswire)

