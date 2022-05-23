Richmond American to Debut New Model Home in Orange County, VA

Potential homebuyers and agents are invited to tour the builder's attractive Lapis plan!

ORANGE, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its impressive Lapis model home at Seasons at Round Hill Meadows (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatRoundHillMeadows) in Orange.

Richmond American’s Lapis model will debut at Seasons at Round Hill Meadows in Orange, Virginia. (PRNewswire)

The two-story Lapis model boasts airy 9' main-floor ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood flooring. The notable neighborhood also offers the two-story Pearl and Coral plans, as well as the ranch-style Onyx and Alexandrite homes. All of these plans are part of the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsVA), designed to make homeownership attainable for a wide range of buyers.

Model Home Tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Round Hill Meadows between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, to explore the brand-new model and learn more about other available floor plans and the community.

Community highlights:

New single-family homes from the upper $300s

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,160 to 2,390 sq. ft.

Prime location near U.S. Routes 15, 522 and 3

Easy access to Culpeper and just an hour from Charlottesville and Fredericksburg

Abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities at nearby Lake Anna State Park, Lake Orange and the Rapidan River

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Round Hill Meadows is located at 732 Round Hill Drive in Orange. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

