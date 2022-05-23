World Champion Magnus Carlsen Joins SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia for the Third Leg of the 2022 Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb

WARSAW, Poland and ST. LOUIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Chess Tour (GCT) has confirmed the field for the SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia leg that will include six full tour participants and four wildcards. Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, headlines the field and will be joined by former FIDE World Champion Veselin Topalov. Rounding out the wildcards will be 2021 Tata Steel winner GM Jorden van Foreest and top Croatian GM Ivan Saric.
The SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia is sponsored by the Superbet Foundation and will include 9 rounds of rapid and 18 rounds of blitz chess for a total prize fund of $175,000.
"The SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia will feature quite unique competition," said GCT Executive Director Michael Khodarkovsky. "Fans can expect five days of exhilarating chess demonstrated by the best players in the world. We are especially excited to watch World Champion Magnus Carlsen compete in this event and later this year at the Sinquefield Cup hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club."
The SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia will be held in Zagreb, Croatia at the Westin Zagreb from July 19-24, 2022 with rounds beginning at 3:00 p.m. daily (CET). The tournament broadcast will be available on grandchesstour.org.
SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia
#
Player Name
Player Type
Country
FIDE Rating
URS Rating
1
Magnus Carlsen
Wildcard
NOR
2864
2862
2
Alireza Firouzja
Full Tour Player
FRA
2804
2781
3
Ian Nepomniachtchi
Full Tour Player
FID
2773
2792
4
Wesley So
Full Tour Player
USA
2778
2797
5
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov
Full Tour Player
AZE
2776
2768
6
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave
Full Tour Player
FRA
2761
2791
7
Leinier Dominguez
Full Tour Player
USA
2756
2751
8
Jorden Van Foreest
Wildcard
NED
2714
2684
9
Veselin Topalov
Wildcard
BLG
2730
2662
10
Ivan Saric
Wildcard
CRO
2693
2684
