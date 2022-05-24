ATMOFIZER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ANNOUNCES $1 PER DAY CLEAN AIR FINANCING DEAL

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) (OTCQB: ATMFF) is pleased to anounce that it has launched a new customer lease-finance program through its majority owned leasing subsidiary. The program will enable Atmofizer customers to acquire Atmofizer nanoparticle reduction air purifiers for less than one dollar per day.

Customers may be required to make a down payment (ranging from $0- $99) and then pay $29.99/month to participate in the program. The down payment is less than 10% of the MSRP. Customers utilizing the lease-finance program will receive a standard limited warranty for the Atmofizer for the duration of a 36 month term lease. This credit facility makes the Company's air purification technology more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

For higher volume customers, such as hotels, cruise ships and schools, the Company intends extend the "clean air for less than a dollar a day" financing with no down payment required, subject to certain terms and conditions.

"This program makes our solution not only one of the best in the market but also one of the most affordable, with no on-going filter or maintenance costs for the Atmofizer unit," said Atmofizer CEO, Olivier Centner. "During the craze of the pandemic the industry did a great job selling solutions without customers understanding the cost of filter changes".

"Independent test results from a well-regarded US lab showed the smallest agglomeration engine, the Atmofizer A500, reduced a COVID-19 surrogate virus by over 96% within fifteen minutes and 99.99% within 45 minutes," said Centner. "This puts an Atmofizer's performance among the top in the industry, but without all the ongoing costs associated with filter changes on the device."

"Customers in hospitality, travel, and education have been particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. Their customers, guests, and students are more aware of airborne hazards now and want the organizations who manage the rooms they occupy to take active measures to ensure the air is being made as safe and healthy as it can be." said, Atmofizer President and Chief Commercial Officer, Whit Pepper. "The problem is that these organizations have suffered economically and the upfront capital expense for a large volume of air purification equipment can be a significant financial burden, as can all the ongoing costs of expensive filter replacement, which includes parts, labor time and logistics costs. Those additional costs can often exceed the price of what they spend on the other air purifier units when they originally purchased the hardware. This new financing deal gives them the financial flexibility to spread the payments out for less than $1 per day without continuously having to buy and change filters on the Atmofizer. For customers like hotels or cruise lines, that low daily charge is a nominal cost to pass on to customers. Commercial consumers can even add a margin to it to cover any unoccupied nights and also create a supplemental revenue stream. This new program is a turn-key deal to make it easy logistically and financially for our customers."

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breath less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, Atmofizer's lease-finance program and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable laws and governmental regulations relating to its commercial products; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having only a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

