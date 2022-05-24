DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences in June 2022:

Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Thursday, June 2 nd at 11:25AM ET

The Evolving State of Talent Acquisition Technology Panel

One-on-one meetings with investors

Lotte New York Palace, New York City

LD Micro Invitational by SRAX

Tuesday, June 7 th at 4:30PM PT

Formal Presentation

One-on-one meetings with investors

Four Seasons, Westlake Village, California

East Coast IDEAS Conference

Wednesday, June 22 nd at 6:00AM ET

Pre-recorded formal presentation

One-on-one meetings with investors

Virtual event

Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, will present as part of a panel discussing during Cowen's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer will join Mr. Zeile to host hold one-on-one meetings with investors. Both Mr. Zeile and Mr. Bostick will present at the LD Micro Conference and East Coast IDEAS Conference and hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at both. The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com .

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com .

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com .

