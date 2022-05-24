2 Strong 4 Bullies
King Insurance expands employee benefits operations with acquisition of Eager-1 Marketing Employee Benefits division

Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of the employee benefits business from Eager-1 Marketing ("Eager").

Eager operates out of Ocala, FL as a sister company to a full-service PEO founded by Andrew Mazzurco. "Selling the benefits operation to King will allow the Company to commit more resources to its core PEO operations while improving the service and support to its employee benefits clients under the King platform" said Mr. Mazzurco.

"We are excited to expand our employee benefits practice with this acquisition" said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance.  "As of late, we have been growing rapidly on the property & casualty side of our agency.  Expanding the employee benefits practice is equally important to us in our growth strategy."

About King:
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions.  Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

Chad King

Jay Grevers

King Insurance

King Insurance

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

352.415.8237

407.687.5565

 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/king-insurance-expands-employee-benefits-operations-with-acquisition-of-eager-1-marketing-employee-benefits-division-301552919.html

SOURCE King Insurance Agency

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.