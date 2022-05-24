Premier Medical Laboratory Services and Palmetto Infusion announce partnership, streamlining medical diagnostics and infusion services for the southeast

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), one of the largest medical diagnostic laboratories in the nation, and Palmetto Infusion, the leading provider for infusion and injection treatments for chronic and acute illnesses, have joined forces to provide unmatched quality and convenience in medical diagnostics and infusion services.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services Logo (PRNewsfoto/Premier Medical Laboratory Services) (PRNewswire)

Both companies are headquartered in the Carolinas with locations throughout the southeast and beyond and deliver individualized service to physicians and patients they serve.

With the Premier and Palmetto Infusion partnership, physicians can offer:

Customized patient services

Advanced medical diagnostics through PMLS

Infusion therapies through Palmetto Infusion

A convenient patient portal for real-time results

Patient-friendly billing

Providing ambulatory and home-based infusion treatments to thousands of patients, Palmetto Infusion delivers cost-effective and seamless care, ensuring that patients experience comfortability, support, and quality treatments that allow them to enjoy life to the fullest.

Each of their 30+ clinics offer comfortable recliners, warm blankets, complimentary WiFi, snacks, and TVs, All Palmetto Infusion patients are provided exemplary clinical care, emotional consoling with Palmetto Infusion's Patient Advocate, insurance coordination, financial assistance, treatment education, and 24/7 clinical support.

"For more than 20 years, Palmetto has been forward-thinking in determining how we can best serve the providers and patients we work with," said Palmetto Infusion CEO, David Goodall. "Partnering with Premier is just one more way we can make things easier for both those providing care and those receiving care. We've combined chronic and acute therapies to be a central source for infusion services. With this partnership, we're able to expand that convenience for providers to access medical diagnostics from one source as well."

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS) offers a menu of over 2,000 medical diagnostic tests all under one roof and provides an easy-to-use results portal for real-time access to patient results. With a capacity to process up to 100,000 tests per day, 98% of results are delivered in under 24 hours with patient-friendly billing policies.

Providing a wide array of tests from pharmacogenomics and toxicology to general routine chemistries, advanced diabetes testing, advanced cardiovascular testing, and more, PMLS gives doctors the cutting-edge diagnostics needed to get the root of their patient's condition so they can develop the most effective treatment plans possible.

"At Premier, our mission is to improve patients' lives," said Kevin Murdock, CEO of PMLS. "Palmetto is driven by that same goal, and I believe that's what makes our partnership so successful. We're making treatments and diagnostics more convenient, timely, and effective for providers and their patients. I am thrilled to work with the exceptional team at Palmetto Infusion."

The Palmetto Infusion and Premier Medical Laboratory Services partnership is currently serving more than 300 physician offices and continues to expand.

For more information about PMLS, please visit www.PreMedInc.com. For more information about Palmetto Infusion, visit www.palmettoinfusion.com.

ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY SERVICES

Premier Medical Laboratory Services is fully certified by all major accrediting organizations including Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and COLA. Utilizing the latest equipment, including liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LCMS), molecular, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and other technology, we provide high analytical standards and accurate interpretations along with unsurpassed turnaround times for clinics and physicians. As an industry leader in molecular diagnostics, our in-house team of PhD scientists, laboratory staff, and customer care team deliver accuracy and reliability that is unmatched. We are innovators and thought leaders, moving the medical industry forward with the latest in science and technology. Learn more: www.PreMedInc.com.

ABOUT PALMETTO INFUSION

Since its founding in 1999, Palmetto Infusion has established a reputation for providing excellent care and services to both home infusion and ambulatory clinic patients, providing safe, convenient, and affordable treatment options for patients living with chronic and acute diseases. With a well-established home infusion business and more than 30 AIC clinics across the southeast, Palmetto Infusion is the trusted provider for infusion services. Learn more: www.palmettoinfusion.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premier Medical Laboratory Services