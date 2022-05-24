S&P Global Market Intelligence Senior Executives Recognized by INvolve's Empower Role Model Lists for Driving Inclusion of People of Color within the Global Workplace

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced that six colleagues have been recognized on the 2022 Empower Role Model lists: 100 Executives Role Model List, 100 Future Leaders Role Model List and 50 Advocates Role Model List,

INvolve's Empower Role Model lists, supported by Yahoo Finance, showcase individuals who lead by example, advocate, and drive inclusion of people of color within global workplaces.

"I am delighted to see our colleagues receive this global recognition for their significant contributions to drive inclusion at work. It is our people who make us who we are and I am grateful for their continued commitment in creating a culture that fosters belonging and advances diversity, equity and inclusion," said Adam Kansler, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global Market Intelligence colleagues on 2022 Empower Role Model lists includes:

Empower 100 Executives Role Model List:

Eric Maldonado, SVP, Global Head of Sales and Marketing

Empower 100 Future Leaders Role Model List:

Sara Abbasi, Associate, ESG, Corporate Governance and M&A Advisory

Marsha Guerrier, Senior Test Engineer

Obakeng Makapane, Economist (Comparative Industry Services)

Empower 50 Advocates Role Model List:

Adam Kansler, President, S&P Global Market Intelligence Kelly McGeehan, Managing Director, Global Head of Issuer Solutions & Investment Research

This is the second year in a row that S&P Global Market Intelligence's executives were recognized on the Empower Role Model Lists. In 2021, twelve S&P Global leaders were featured on various INvolve Role Model Lists including Empower, Heroes and Outstanding.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

