Thorne Relaunches its Gut Health Test with the First-to-Market, User-Friendly Microbiome Wipe that Revolutionizes the Testing Experience

Thorne's innovative approach to microbiome testing through a one-of-a-kind, user friendly wipe provides users with cutting-edge analysis and personalized results, changing the landscape of at-home gut health testing

NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and well-being, today relaunched its Gut Health Test with the inclusion of its patent-pending Microbiome Wipe, a first-to-market approach to microbiome testing. Thorne's Microbiome Wipe revolutionizes the user experience of microbiome testing by eliminating inconvenient stool sampling that often leads users to either postpone the test or not take it at all.

Thorne's Gut Health Test kit makes stool sample collection convenient and simple, improving the user experience while providing the user with cutting-edge analyses and personalized results with increased efficacy. (PRNewswire)

This one-of-a-kind innovation, which is now included in Thorne's Gut Health Test kit beginning today, makes stool sample collection convenient and simple, improving the user experience while providing the user with cutting-edge analyses and personalized results with increased efficacy.

Thorne believes that gut health is the true foundation for wellness, yet current gut health testing protocols and sample collection are complicated and not user-friendly. Through technological advances, Thorne is introducing a new way to obtain microbiome data and provide personalized results that help users make meaningful changes to improve their overall health and wellness.

"Gut health is fundamental for all health, including mental, emotional, and physical health. A microbiome imbalance in the gut contributes to gastrointestinal disorders, chronic disease, poor nutrient absorption, and even drug resistance that prevent some medications from working," says Chief Scientific Officer of Thorne HealthTech, Dr. Nathan Price. "The inclusion of the Microbiome Wipe in our Gut Health Test provides an opportunity for users to access testing without the discomfort and hygiene concerns of traditional stool sample collection. This new approach to gut health testing will arm our customers with the data and personalized solutions they need to live healthier for longer."

The Microbiome Wipe – made from a biodegradable polymer that breaks down in a provided testing solution that preserves the user's DNA – sets the foundation for the comprehensive, tailored recommendations delivered by Thorne's Gut Health Test. The Gut Health Test provides a detailed analysis of factors related to digestion, inflammation, the nervous system, immune function, and the presence of pathogens. By mapping and integrating results of the test, Thorne offers a personalized action plan that targets gastrointestinal discomfort and optimizes wellness.

In clinical studies, the Microbiome Wipe showed increased efficacy compared to traditional stool collection methods. The study showed that the Microbiome Wipe performed comparably to a commercial room temperature DNA/RNA preservation kit and was also very similar to the gold standard frozen samples for most metrics. Additionally, the same study demonstrated that the wipe collection method enables easy access to sampling, testing, and genetic analysis in clinical trials, home use, or even in remote environments given the wipe method's stability. The results of the clinical study are expected to be published in Frontiers in Immunology in the near future.

"Understanding the microbiome is a powerful tool in optimizing your overall health. Current market solutions prevent many individuals from completing microbiome tests. With the relaunch of the Gut Health Test, which now includes our new Microbiome Wipe, we have removed the sample collection barrier and achieved a user experience grounded in comfort," says CEO of Thorne HealthTech, Paul Jacobson. "This fundamental change in gut health testing will enable many more individuals to receive personalized solutions that will empower them to make meaningful changes to their overall health."

For more information on the Microbiome Wipe or to purchase the improved Gut Health Test, visit Thorne.com.

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and well-being. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier for longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content and is trusted by more than four million customers, 45,000 health professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and 12 U.S. National teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

