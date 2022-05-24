The Top Email Backup Software Named by SoftwareReviews Users for 2022

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Email Backup Data Quadrant, naming three providers as Gold Medalists.

Email backup is a process that backs up the state and contents of email servers. This includes backing up mailboxes, rules, permissions, and containers, as well as restoring components, as required.

SoftwareReviews ranks software providers by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages user reviews across four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. Providers with the highest scores are recognized as Gold Medalists for their category.

The 2022 Email Backup Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Dropsuite Office 365 Exchange , 9.2 CS, for business value creation. , 9.2 CS, for business value creation.

NovaBACKUP , 8.9 CS, for ease of data integration. , 8.9 CS, for ease of data integration.

Mimecast Sync & Recover, 8.7 CS for back up archiving. , 8.7 CS for back up archiving.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

