CodeSignal Publishes Second Annual University Ranking Report Based on Technical Skills

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal , a technical interview and assessment platform, today announced its second annual University Ranking Report. The University Ranking Report is the only skills-based ranking of the top universities and colleges for software engineering nationwide.

Many students choose their universities because the name is synonymous with prestige and academic excellence, and companies tend to rely on pedigrees when it comes to university recruiting. The students who go to the "best" schools are often the ones who get access to the prestigious internships and new grad jobs that lead to more career opportunities later on. But are these schools really producing the top technical talent?

CodeSignal analyzed the results of CodeSignal's General Coding Framework, a widely-adopted validated assessment for core programming and computer science knowledge, and ranked universities based on the percentage of their test-takers who scored over an 800 (equivalent to the 84th percentile).

Here are the top 10 universities for 2022 (please download the full report to see the top 50 list):

University of Virginia , Charlottesville Carnegie Mellon University Yale University Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of California, Los Angeles University of Pennsylvania Rice University California Institute of Technology University of California, San Diego Swarthmore College

High-level results:

12 of the top 30 schools in our skill-based ranking did not make the US News & World Report's top 30 undergraduate engineering programs.

Even the #1 school in our skill-based ranking, University of Virginia , Charlottesville , didn't make the US News top 30.

UC Berkeley and Stanford , tied for #2 in the US News ranking, don't make our top 10.

24 of the top 50 schools in our skill-based ranking are Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) or Emerging HSIs.

Tigran Sloyan, co-founder and CEO of CodeSignal, explained the value of the report. "Hiring teams tend to focus on top-tier institutions, like MIT or Harvard, as an indicator of a candidates' knowledge and skill. The University Ranking Report proves that technical talent can be found anywhere, and an objective evaluation of skills provides a better signal of a candidates' abilities. When hiring teams commit to opening up their applicant pool, they'll be able to build stronger, more diverse teams."

CodeSignal's General Coding Framework consists of four code writing tasks in a cloud integrated development environment and is language-agnostic. This means the test-takers can choose a programming language that they feel most comfortable in. The General Coding Framework measures the test taker's code-writing skills, problem-solving skills, and ability to write clean code at a reasonable speed.

The download the full report please visit: codesignal.com/university-ranking-report/2022

