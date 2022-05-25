Heska to Present at the Upcoming Stifel 2022 Jaws and Paws Conference

LOVELAND, Colo., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2022 Jaws and Paws Conference at the Pierre New York Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Wilson's presentation and the subsequent question and answer session can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel72/hska/2079792. The webcast and presentation will be archived on Heska's website shortly after the event and the replay will be available for 90 days.

Mr. Wilson and members of Heska management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings on June 1st. For questions and more information, please contact Stifel at stifelcorporateevents@stifel.com or Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostics, informatics, and specialty healthcare solutions through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production for third-parties, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

