InventHelp Inventor Develops Pipe Seal Product for Vinyl Siding (MHO-141)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to install vinyl siding around pipes for high-efficiency hot water heaters and furnaces," said an inventor, from Marshall, Mich., "so I invented the J- SLEEVE. My design would simplify the installation process and it would provide a finished and professional look."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to seal a pipe exiting a home when installing vinyl siding. In doing so, it eliminates the need to cut around pipes and use caulking. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers an improved appearance. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for siding installers, homebuilders, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp