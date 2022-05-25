Medicx Health Hires Krishna Kadiyala as Chief Product Officer

New c-suite role will drive innovative product strategy to deliver strong value to life science clients

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medicx Health announced the addition of Krishna Kadiyala as Chief Product Officer. In this new executive role, Krishna will develop and implement Medicx Health's product strategy and offerings.

Krishna brings over 18 years of experience as a seasoned healthcare executive. He most recently served as VP, Commercial Operations, Strategy and Excellence at Seagen, a leading biotechnology company. He has led diverse teams responsible for enabling, shaping, and driving commercial strategy with innovation, advanced analytics, and operational excellence.

As the new Chief Product Officer, Krishna will be responsible for product strategy and vision. He will lead all aspects of product development including planning, design, and execution.

"It is a privilege to join Medicx Health, especially at this moment in the company's history. I am looking forward to joining an experienced executive leadership team, and helping to grow the product and engineering teams," said Krishna. "Medicx Health has a real opportunity to build the top healthcare analytics platform and solution for life science companies and its ecosystem with its unique product portfolio. I am honored to be a part of this journey."

"Krishna brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Medicx. As a former pharma and biotech executive, he intimately understands the challenges they are facing and can use that knowledge to develop impactful products and solutions that deliver strong value to brands." Said Eric Trepanier, EVP & GM of Medicx Health. "We are happy to have him on the team to help continue to drive our strong growth."

The addition of the Chief Product Officer role is aligned with the Medicx Health strategy to continue to expand into analytics, while delivering strong value with our industry-leading Micro-Neighborhood® targeting platform. Krishna's hiring marks the second c-suite position to be added to Medicx Health leadership team in the first half of 2022.

Medicx Health provides commercialization of data and analytics software and services that enable pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to better profile, reach and engage with target audiences and maximize the value of marketing investments. To learn more visit www.medicxhealth.com.

