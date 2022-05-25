PypeServer announces the appointment of Brett Stacks to advisory board

New addition brings strong SAAS and fabrication workflow experience to the advisory board.

SEATTLE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PypeServer announced today the appointment of Brett Stacks to its advisory board. Mr. Stacks joins Darren Young on the board, which helps guide the company's strategic development. The board consists of industry experts with in-depth knowledge of the emerging trends and unmet needs in the digital transformation of the construction workflow.

PypeServer is the #1 model to fabrication workflow software. (PRNewswire)

"Brett and Darren both bring great perspective on the needs of shops that run mixed BIM and CAD environments," said CEO and chairman David Basiji. "PypeServer's fabrication workflow software increases fab shop productivity regardless of whether our customers are using CAD, BIM, or both."

Stacks got his start working as a mechanical contractor for Austin, TX based company Dynamic Systems which eventually led to management roles at Trimble, Autodesk and eVolve MEP. That experience has provided him with a deep knowledge and understanding of the technologies used throughout the MEP construction process. He is a passionate advocate for improving the technologies and processes that drive VDC, using his role at Pinnacle Infotech to continue his involvement with the strategy and development of the technologies and services offered to the MEP industry.

Stacks joins Darren Young who has spent the last 12 years as an industry leader in assessing and integrating software tools for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC). Earlier in his career Mr. Young was an acknowledged expert on AutoCAD®, serving as an author and technical editor of multiple books on best practices in CAD. Mr. Young also has extensive practical experience in CAD, CAM, CNC programming, and machine operation.

"During my years of managing software, PypeServer has been an excellent partner and represents the type of company we need to drive the MEP industry forward. I am extremely proud to be included as a PypeServer Advisory Board member alongside Darren." said Stacks.

About PypeServer, Inc.

PypeServer's fabrication workflow software allows you to easily cut parts directly from your CAD and BIM systems on pipe profilers, saws, and other tools. Our solutions simplify the selection of parts for fabrication, the transfer of work to fabrication tools, and control of the tools themselves, all while providing real-time fabrication status updates via the cloud.

