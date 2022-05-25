RUSSIA BLOCKS BRAINLY

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Statement:

Early this week, Brainly received a demand from the Roskomnadzor (Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) to remove content related to the war in Ukraine from the Znanija Knowledge Base, our region-specific platform used by over 45 million users monthly across Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Clearly, we will not comply with this demand. Removing such content from our Knowledge Base would be against our mission and violate Brainly's promise to our users, who rely on the platform to find proven information to accelerate their understanding and learning.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we decided to increase the visibility of answers related to this war on our platform, providing enhanced access to uncensored information about the conflict, its historical context, and the ongoing international response. In addition, since early March, Brainly has switched off all ads and payments on Znanija.

Today, access to Znanija was blocked for users in Russia by Roskomnadzor.

To date, tens of millions of Znanija users have seen our message linking to an answer about the war in Ukraine and almost 1 million have read it. Our Znanija team will keep it live and continue providing Ukrainian and Russian speaking users with access to the platform from where it will be possible.

