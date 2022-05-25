Salmonella Lawyer Hired in Jif Peanut Butter Salmonella Outbreak

HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange has been retained to help victims in the Jif Peanut Butter Outbreak. Jif brand peanut butter has been linked to this a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections. Jif peanut butter products were produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

J.M. Smucker Company Recalls Peanut Butter

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 manufactured in Lexington, KY. Photo examples and a list of UPC codes can be found here.

Compensation for Salmonella

Those who contracted Salmonella infections after eating food tainted with Salmonella may be entitled to compensation. To learn more about making a claim for Salmonella compensation, please visit the Lange Law Firm's website, www.MakeFoodSafe.com or call 833.330.3663.

How Many Are Ill?

In the US, here's the case count by state: Arkansas (1), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Missouri (1), Ohio (1), North Carolina (1), New York (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (2), Virginia (1), and Washington (1).

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Salmonella lawyers. Mr. Lange has helped families from Arizona, California, Illinois, Michigan, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and in states across the nation.

