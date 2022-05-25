Stephen Stokols Joins BuildOps Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, today announced Stephen Stokols joins as its newest board member. Stokols joins the Board at a time when BuildOps is ramping revenue growth and scaling the company.

BuildOps logo. (PRNewswire)

BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software announces Stephen Stokols as its newest board member.

"Stephen was our first check-in and first believer in BuildOps many years ago," said Alok Chanani, CEO of BuildOps. "I'm excited that Stephen is bringing his years of experience - entrepreneur and rockstar investor - to the board where he will be pivotal in guiding BuildOps in its next stage of growth."

Stephen Stokols is currently the CEO of Boost Mobile, the fourth-largest mobile carrier, with over $5 billion in revenue. He will bring a versatile combination of startup and enterprise business experience to the company having previously served as Founder and CEO of FreedomPop which he scaled over ten years before selling it in 2019. Stokols is also an active angel investor, investing in numerous successful start-ups including BuildOps.

"BuildOps is changing the commercial contracting and construction industry with its cloud-based platform. It's modernizing an industry that's in need of evolution to meet the time-sensitive needs of business owners and their customers. I'm impressed with how far BuildOps has come and thrilled to be a part of the company's ongoing journey to success," said Stephen.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial specialty contractor. Focusing on trade contractors, BuildOps combines service, project management, and more into a single SaaS platform. Founded in 2018, privately held, and veteran-owned, BuildOps is backed by large institutional firms including Founders Fund, Next47 (Siemens), Global Founders Capital, and other world-class institutional investors. Visit BuildOps.com to learn more.

Contact:

Catalin Kreis

cat@buildops.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BuildOps