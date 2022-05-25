Veterans, supporters carry a single American flag through 44-day journey

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military veterans and supporters will run, walk, ruck, push, and cycle to move a single American flag as part of the Old Glory Relay to The World Games presented by Airbus , kicking off today in Washington, D.C. The Old Glory Relay is hosted by Team Red, White & Blue ( Team RWB ), a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans, and culminates in Birmingham, AL at the The World Games on July 7, 2022.

"The Old Glory Relay is symbolic of our belief that veterans are our most resilient citizens," said Mike Erwin, Team RWB Executive Director. "As we pass the American Flag from one supporter to the next over its 3,100-mile journey, we display consistent support that connects thousands of Americans."

Supporters of all abilities can register to participate in a segment of the relay in Washington D. C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama. Participants may also move an American flag in their local community by registering as a virtual participant.

"Airbus is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Old Glory Relay and to support this incredible effort that will connect veterans from across the country," said Daryl Taylor, Vice President and General Manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama. "A significant portion of our workforce at Airbus served our nation in uniform, so we are especially honored to partner with The World Games 2022 to show our admiration and support for veterans."

BMW, the official vehicle of Old Glory Relay, will lead participants along the route in a specially designed X5 45e. You can follow the flag with the official Old Glory Relay Route Tracker, brought to you by BMW at bmwogrtracker.com .

"It's going to be an incredible moment of national unity to watch veterans bring the American flag into the Opening Ceremony in front of a live, global audience as our country plays host to thousands of athletes and fans from every corner of the world," said Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022.

Learn more about the Old Glory Relay at teamrwb.org/ogr .

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB supports veterans through their health and wellness journeys by offering real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

