Yext, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 8, 2022

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com . A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 3151785.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 1685973, until midnight (ET) June 15, 2022.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the Answers Company and is on a mission to empower every company in the world to provide authoritative answers to every question about their organization. Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it — in the form of answers — to customers, employees, and partners. Yext's Answers Platform works by pulling in information, organizing it into a Knowledge Graph and then delivering it via a set of platform services, including Listings, Search, Pages & Reviews. Brands like Verizon, Subway, and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department — trust Yext to radically improve their business and deliver perfect answers everywhere.

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@yext.com

Public Relations:

pr@yext.com

