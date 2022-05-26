3Phase Elevator and Mile High Elevator Announce Merger

3Phase expands into Colorado and Wyoming, adding Mile High Elevator to its family of IUEC independents

SHERIDAN, Colo. and CANTON, Mass., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Phase Elevator, a leading independent elevator and escalator services provider, today announced that it has merged with Mile High Elevator, a provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services in the Denver and Cheyenne markets. The merger enables 3Phase to establish a strong presence in the Mountain States as it continues to expand nationally.

(PRNewswire)

Mile High Elevator, a family-owned and operated company, uses non-proprietary elevator components and elevator equipment to service commercial buildings in the surrounding areas of Denver CO and Cheyenne WY. The company has achieved its growth by creating long-term value through its commitment to customers. The existing Mile High Elevator team, led by Bill Blevins and Terri Gray, will remain in place and the company will continue to serve customers under the Mile High Elevator brand.

"What we at Mile High like about 3Phase is the similar approach to serving customers. The customer is important to us, and our goal is to exceed expectations on every service call," said Bill Blevins, owner and operator of Mile High Elevator. "We are excited about the future with 3Phase because, as a small independent, we can only take on so much opportunity. This partnership gives us the ability to grow faster and expand beyond the Denver and Cheyenne markets throughout the West."

"Expansion into Colorado has been a strategic priority for 3Phase, and Mile High is the most respected independent in its market. When we first met Bill and Terri, we knew they were like-minded partners," said Mike Strachan, CEO of 3Phase Elevator. "This partnership gives us an opportunity to continue our path of growth throughout the West."

About 3Phase Elevator

Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Canton, Mass., 3Phase Elevator is a leading independent provider of elevator and escalator maintenance, repair, modernization and new installation services in 20 states across the United States and the District of Columbia. The company has grown in part through 17 acquisitions of other independent elevator and escalator providers. 3Phase maintains more than 22,500 units for building owners and property managers. The company is built on a foundation of exceptional customer service. For additional information, visit www.3phaseelevator.com.

'Powered by 3Phase Elevator' denotes the technical and financial support enjoyed by the 3Phase family of independent elevator and escalator service providers. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3Phase Elevator