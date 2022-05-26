AVOCADO GREEN MATTRESS EXPANDS TO CANADA

Climate Neutral Certified mattress maker opens e-commerce store for Canadian shoppers.

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado is now open to Canadians. With the launch of its Canadian e-commerce store — AvocadoMattress.ca — Avocado now offers its top-rated certified organic mattresses, pillows, and mattress protectors to Canadian residents.

"We're thrilled to share our certified organic products with our neighbors to the north," said Avocado Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials. "We heard the feedback from our Canadian community loud and clear. Getting this online store open was a huge priority for us, because we know many Canadian residents share Avocado's values for healthy, environmentally-friendly living."

The certified B Corp handcrafts their organic mattresses in California with the finest natural, non-toxic, and 100% certified organic materials, including certified organic wool and latex sourced from their own sustainable farms in India and Guatemala. Avocado mattresses come with free shipping and up to a one-year sleep trial and 25-year warranty.

Avocado's Green Mattress is the number one rated mattress in America. And shoppers know the Eco Organic Mattress as the most affordable certified organic mattress made in America. Both deliver breathable, luxurious comfort, with materials that are better for people — and the planet. The mattresses are GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE Certified, and GREENGUARD Gold Certified.

"We're on a mission to be one of the world's leading sustainable companies," says Abrials. "Fundamental to that goal is expanding who we can offer our top-rated organic mattresses to, while continually raising the bar for environmental and social responsibility."

Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all their sales to Re:wild, a nonprofit that believes protecting and restoring the wild is the best solution to the climate and biodiversity crises. Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India and Guatemala — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

