FAB CBD Memorial Day Sale: Helping to Honor Veterans

This Memorial Day, customers will save big on their favorite products, while also helping to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country.

MILWAUKEE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB CBD is celebrating Memorial Day in an impactful way this year. Customers will receive 20% off of their total order at checkout, using code HONOR20. As an added bonus, every product purchased during our sale, FAB CBD will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops , one of America's top rated Veterans and Military charities. Their purpose is to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

The Veterans that Homes For Our Troops serves have sustained injuries that include multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury. These homes help restore some of the freedoms and independence that they sacrificed while defending and serving our country. The homes also enable Veterans to focus on rebuilding their lives, spending time with family, and recovering.

"As a company, we stand for doing good. With the help of our customers, we've been able to support some amazing causes, and we'll keep doing that for as long as we're operating," said FAB CBD's founder. "At FAB CBD, we want to lead a new generation of people living a preventative wellness lifestyle while giving back to our local and national community in meaningful ways. And this Memorial Day Sale is no exception."

FAB CBD's sale, which runs from May 26-31, 2022, is a total sitewide event. Explore all the highly-rated CBD products that include a line of organic full spectrum oils in varying strengths and flavors, Anytime and Nighttime CBD Chews , CBD Topical Cream , CBD Body Salve , CBD Dog Treats , a line of CBD-free green superfoods , and the brand's latest offering of CBD+CBG full spectrum oil.

In order to take advantage of the FAB CBD Memorial Day discount, simply enter the code HONOR20 at checkout to receive 20% off storewide. The sale runs from May 26-31, 2022.

