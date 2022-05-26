Geisinger Health Plan ranked best commercial health plan in Pennsylvania by J.D. Power for third year in a row

DANVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) ranked best among commercial health plans in Pennsylvania for member satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

In its third consecutive win, GHP earned a 17-point increase year-over-year. The study examines several key factors, including cost, coverage and benefits, customer service, information and communication, and provider choice, all of which Geisinger rated higher in than the previous year.

"Health coverage should be affordable for everyone, especially in times like these," said Kurt J. Wrobel, GHP president and executive vice president of insurance operations for Geisinger. "It is no easy feat to be named the top insurance plan in Pennsylvania, but this study shows that our members and patients get the quality of care they deserve and expect from the name they trust most with their health. At Geisinger, we always have, and always will, put our patients, members and communities first."

The 2022 study was conducted among commercial HMO, PPO and POS health plan members drawn from online panels. Results are based on responses across 147 health plans in 22 market-based U.S. regions as identified in the 2022 study. Of the 147 plans evaluated, 139 are eligible for ranking.

As part of one of the country's most well-established integrated health systems, GHP maintains a provider network of more than 29,000 doctors and 100 hospitals across Pennsylvania. More than half a million members trust GHP for their healthcare coverage.

To learn more about J.D. Power's rankings, visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022061

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and nearly 1,700 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

