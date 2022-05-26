Global Processing Inc Acquiring Specialty Soy Processing Facility in Hope, MN

Local soy farmers and global buyers of soy products will benefit from Global Processing's expanded footprint and processing capabilities.

The acquisition is a win for the NON-gmo and organic soy industry.

HOPE, Minn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Processing, an emerging leader in NON-gmo and organic food ingredients, has entered into an agreement to purchase a soy processing facility in Hope, Minnesota. The location in Steele County was strategically chosen as part of Global Processing's expansion plan to improve service and product offerings to soy customers around the world. The facility is currently 90% operational and on pace for trial operation by the 2022 harvest. Full scale operations will occur by December of this year.

The acquisition will have a positive impact on local farmers who are capable of producing high quality soybeans. "There is a strong base of experienced soy producers in the region around Hope who excel at growing some of the best food grade soy," said Carey Williams, CEO at Global Processing. "We are excited to partner with those farmers and provide them with a competitive marketing channel for their specialty soybeans."

Global Processing's new facility will allow the company to better serve its customers around the world. It is near five operating shipping container yards, providing service to east coast, west coast and south coast USA ports. "With the challenging worldwide container access issues in 2021, our company prioritized and escalated this acquisition as a direct response to the needs of our customers," said Rob Prather, Chief Ambassador at Global Processing. "The operation provides capacity support for existing specialty products underserved by market demand. In addition to the current product lines, it will supply new products, proteins, & ingredients that help buyers operate more efficiently. This leads to less reliance on logistics thus helping contribute to a reduced global footprint."

Global Processing supplies customers around the world with value-added, quality, farm-grown food products. It is a small but rapidly growing company with operations in Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois and Minnesota. Global Processing's core product offerings have historically been specialty soybeans. In recent years the company has expanded into additional products such as high oleic soybean oil, organic soybean meal/oil and organic corn. For more information, please visit www.globalprocessing.org.

