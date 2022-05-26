Premier Lighting vertical opens integral new warehouse

OMAHA, Neb., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse Power Brands , an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of service-based franchise systems, has recently opened a 55,000 sq. ft. warehouse in La Vista, Nebraska to create a storage facility supporting Horse Power's outdoor lighting vertical Lights for Christmas.

Horse Power Brands (PRNewsfoto/Horse Power Brands) (PRNewswire)

Horse Power Brands Lights Up Facility Expansion! - Premier Lighting vertical opens integral new warehouse.

Lights for Christmas serves as the direct product and services support arm of Blingle, Horse Power Brands premier outdoor lighting brand. This new warehouse solidifies the supply chain for Blingle franchisees creating a direct source of professional grade products without waiting on extended global lead times, creating more efficient design and project implementations for clients.

"With over forty-three hundred pallet positions, twelve docks, and three stories, we house over $20 million of the best holiday, event and outdoor lighting products for our franchise business partners. It gives us a full scope on the management and inventorying of supplies year-round" says Lights for Christmas and Blingle Founder/President Mike Marlow.

Current plans are in development to create offices, product training rooms, a showroom, and future R&D labs. With rapid territorial expansion of the Blingle brand across the U.S., the need for such a facility is critical to ensure the supply of products and service offerings remain seamless and uninterrupted for both franchise owners and end consumers.

"As the Blingle brand continues to scale, Lights for Christmas can scale with them. Our new warehouse provides us with buying power enabling us to provide competitive pricing, product development as well as continued innovation for our franchisees for a long time to come."

Since launching earlier this year, Blingle has awarded fifty franchise territories across the U.S. and continues to emerge as the nation's premier exterior lighting franchise.

About Horse Power Brands

Horsepower Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform that focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on Horse Power Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrands.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Horse Power Brands