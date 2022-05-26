Hume Supernatural releases its NEW prebiotic & probiotic deodorant: Out West

Brand continues to innovate effective, clean and aluminum-free deodorant

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hume Supernatural announces an addition to its collection of plant-based deodorants—Out West. Like Hume's four other supernatural deodorants, the new scent is toxin-free, cruelty-free, microbiome supporting and gender-neutral for all humans to enjoy.

Hume logo (PRNewswire)

Hume is deodorant reimagined. The brand's award-winning deodorants are the go-to clean choice for consumers.

Hume is deodorant, reimagined. The brand's award-winning, prebiotic and probiotic deodorants are fast becoming the go-to clean choice for those who want healthy yet effective underarm care. Ditching traditional deodorants' harsh chemicals, Hume is made from a powerful, clean blend of desert botanicals, probiotics and mineral-rich ingredients that maintains the balance of the skin's microbiome and keeps users smelling fresh all day long. Hume's broad appeal comes from this highly efficacious formula that is receiving strong endorsement from industry experts, celebrities, media and action sport athletes.

Hume's skilled experts developed underarm solutions free of irritants like baking soda and highly-debated ingredients like aluminum, phthalates, and parabens. Instead, Hume incorporates desert-sourced ingredients like prickly pear, aloe vera, diatomaceous earth (fossilized algae), and probiotics. Powerful prebiotics in Out West include chicory root and blue agave, microbiome-supporting ingredients that soothe and strengthen the skin while eliminating odor-causing bacteria.

The new scent conjures the great outdoors and a simpler time. Characterized by smoky tobacco leaves, elegant leather, and the warmth of cedarwood, Out West is the latest fragrance pillar for Hume.

"Like all Hume deodorants, Out West is highly effective, plant-based and totally clean," said Jeremy Horowitz, Co-Founder of Hume Supernatural. "Out West elicits the feeling of being present in the moment with good times and great friends who let you be you and feel comfortable in your own skin no matter what you do. We welcome this new scent to our growing lineup of supernatural, desert-born products."

Hume Supernatural has received investment and partnership from notables across music, sports and entertainment sectors. The partners include international DJ Paul Fisher; celebrity wellness coach Kelly Leveque; surfing stars Griffin and Crosby Colapinto; and professional skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos.

The brand's deodorants routinely sell out as the brand's loyal fanbase continues to grow. Its most popular scent, Desert Bloom, has sold out four times in the last 12 months.

Hume Supernatural is sold direct-to-consumer via Amazon and www.humesupernatural.com as well as in-store at select retail partners including Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme Market, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

ABOUT HUME SUPERNATURAL

Hume was founded in 2018 with the mission to create a new category of supernatural personal care products, currently comprised of its hero deodorants: highly effective, clean products that trade the harsh chemicals of standard deodorants for plant power. After spending two years perfecting its formula, Hume launched its plant-based, non-toxic deodorant in February 2020. More than just a deodorant, Hume seeks to remind us of the power of nature through its high-performance ingredients such as prickly pear, aloe vera and Diatomaceous earth that together bolster skin strength and stop odor at its core. The brand's highly-effective, breakthrough deodorant formula is unlike existing natural deodorants; it works to absorb moisture, trap and bind odor, support the skin microbiome and protect and nourish the skin.

For more information, contact:

Jean Dardiz

jeand@theleadpr.com

212.584.5668

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hume Supernatural