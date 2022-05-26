JURASSIC QUEST TO HOST VIRTUAL FAMILY FUN FOR INTERNATIONAL DINOSAUR DAY JUNE 1

North America's biggest dinosaur adventure has dino-mite activities in store with free virtual events, dino storytime and discounted tickets for one day only

Jurassic Quest Press Assets: https://ggle.io/4EjI

Editors' Note: Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainers are available for video and phone interviews to talk about all things prehistoric and fun ideas for dino fans to celebrate the holiday at home!

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic Quest , the nation's largest and most realistic dinosaur experience, invites dinosaur fans everywhere to join the second annual Jurassic Quest Great Big Dino Playdate in celebration of International Dinosaur Day on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

To Celebrate International Dinosaur Day, join Jurassic Quest for dino play dates, fun activities and HALF-PRICE ticket offer! You and your family can join our team of professional Dino Trainers and Park Rangers to learn more about dinosaurs (and ancient marine reptiles) on our first-ever, day-long, prehistoric play date. All activities are free with online registration. (PRNewswire)

Join Jurassic Quest dino trainers and dino babies for a free, virtual International Dino Day Celebration.

To make the day even more Jurass-tastic, fans can get 25% off general admission tickets to the in-person touring event using the discount code DINODAY for June 1 purchases only (until midnight ET), for all upcoming Jurassic Quest tour stops on sale.

JUNE 1: Jurassic Quest Great Big Dino Playdate

Celebrate International Dinosaur Day with Jurassic Quest's lovable team of dino trainers, who will host prehistoric-themed virtual play sessions throughout the day. To join, families will need to register for each session they'd like to attend at www.jurassicquest.com/dinoday.

Each session will include about 30 minutes of family-friendly fun, such as dino storytime, show and tell, games and trivia, cute dino baby appearances and more, led by the Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainers: Safari Sarah, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty.

Jurassic Quest 2022 Great Big Dino Playdate Full Schedule

All ages welcome for any daytime session

9 a.m. ET Dino Storytime with Safari Sarah 11 a.m. ET Dino Facts & Faves with Captain Caleb and friends 1 p.m. ET Dino Show & Tell with Park Ranger Marty (bring your favorite dino to show!) 3 p.m. ET Dino Bingo with Prehistoric Nick

Participants will receive a commemorative Jurassic Quest International Dinosaur Day digital badge. Jurassic Quest also has free activities for families to celebrate at home, including crafts, coloring and activity sheets: https://www.jurassicquest.com/dinoday

JURASSIC QUEST SUMMER TOUR

This summer, catch the Jurassic Quest herd and dino trainers in person! Jurassic Quest is traveling across the U.S. and Canada with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Triceratots" soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more. Families can meet interactive baby dinosaurs, walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and "deep dive" into the "Ancient Oceans" exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon!

Tour dates include:

Hickory, NC : May 27-29

Tupelo, MS : May 27-29

Penticton, BC ( Canada ): May 27-29

Evansville, IN : June 3-5

Lubbock, TX : June 3-5

Red Deer, AB ( Canada ): June 3-5

Lexington, KY : June 10-12

Corpus Christi, TX : June 10-12

Moose Jaw, SK ( Canada ): June 10-12

Fayetteville, NC : June 17-19

Brandon, MB ( Canada ): June 17-19

Wichita Falls, TX : June 18-19

Topeka, KS : June 24-26

West Palm Beach, FL : June 24-26

Fargo, ND : June 25-26

Winston-Salem, NC : July 1-3

Duluth, MN : July 1-3

Fort Lauderdale, FL : July 8-10

Beaumont, TX : July 8-10

Jacksonville, FL : July 15-17

Shreveport, LA : July 15-17

Tampa, FL : July 22-24

Baton Rouge, LA : July 22-24

Edison, NJ : July 29-31

Dallas, TX : July 29-31

Houston, TX : Aug. 4-7

San Antonio, TX : Aug. 12-14

Belton, TX : Aug. 12-14

Bangor, ME : Aug. 12-14

Charleston, WV : Aug. 19-21

Mobile, AL : Aug. 26-28

And more! Check www.jurassicquest.com for complete schedules and a city near you.

Jurassic Quest adheres to local venue and government Covid-19 guidance and requirements. For the most up to date information, please visit the venue website.

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada and sold over one million tickets in 2019 and has hosted over 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru touring throughout the country since June 2020. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Safari Sarah, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty are registered trademarks of Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

Connect with Jurassic Quest:

www.facebook.com/jurassicquest

@ jurassicquest

www.twitter.com/Jurassic_Quest

International Dino Day Participants will receive a commemorative Jurassic Quest International Dinosaur Day digital badge. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jurassic Quest Inc