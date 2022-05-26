Local Family Brings Beloved Sandwich Shop to Miami, First of 12 Locations to Open

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu to Open in North Beach

NORTH BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in North Beach at 1678 NE Miami Gardens Dr. on May 30. Capriotti's will bring the North Miami community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning. Other favorites include made-from-scratch meatballs, all made with fresh, premium ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including 'The Bobbie,' made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; 'The Capastrami,' made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and cheesesteak varieties made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible™ plant-based meat with melted cheese and peppers. The North Miami Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will also provide over 20 new jobs to the North Miami community.

The new location is owned by the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. During the pandemic lockdowns, the Roca family was thrilled to have all five nuclear members together in Miami from different corners of the country. It was during this unexpected time that they decided to band together to bring their favorite food brand from Las Vegas to South Florida. They first started with a Cloud Kitchen in South Beach, and they can't wait to open their first bricks-and-mortar location in the local community they call home—North Miami Beach.

"We are excited to provide such a welcoming space to the community, where people can come together over quality food and feel at home," said the Roca family. "We are a family-owned business, and many of our best memories, laughs, and big decisions came while breaking bread together. We are passionate about creating that space and providing that fuel that facilitates special moments. Our team is humbled any instance our customers choose to bring us into special moments in their lives, and it is what brings us ultimate fulfilment."

North Beach Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards—the most valuable of course being free, delicious subs and salads. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in North Beach offers catering for any event - from corporate functions to birthday parties - with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (786) 629-9225.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

