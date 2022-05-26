MISTA Invites Functional Mushroom Producer Sempera Organics as Newest Member, Adding Functional Fungi to Its Food Innovation Platform

Sempera Organics Looks to Transform the Future of Food Using Fungi, with Support from MISTA's Extensive Regenerative Ecosystem.

MORGAN HILL, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mushroom ingredient supplier Sempera Organics joined MISTA, the prestigious invite-only food innovation platform that unites the most innovative food companies to help transform the global food system to meet the needs of the future. San Francisco based MISTA helps its member businesses innovate by providing access to experts from nearly every discipline in the food system as well as commercial kitchens and development labs to facilitate new food advances. From tea, to flour, to meat substitutes, mushrooms have a plethora of uses in food that have grown increasingly popular. Sempera Organics looks forward to discovering and refining the next uses for mushrooms with its MISTA partners.

"Demand for functional mushrooms is growing as more people learn about their health benefits, and we are grateful that MISTA has given us the opportunity to develop new methods of using them in food," said Sempera Organics CEO, Nirmal Nair. "As our team discovers delicious, new uses for fungi, we are pleased to work with MISTA to create and commercialize new foods to nourish and delight people, moving us all toward the future of food."

"MISTA is excited to welcome Sempera Organics as a Member to our hyper-connected ecosystem as we see the value fungi can play in creating a decentralized, regenerative food system that nourishes people and planet," said Scott May, Founder and Head of MISTA. "Mushroom and mycelium solutions will be critical in delivering on the consumer promise of taste, nutrition, clean label and cost."

As demand for functional mushrooms increases and they continue being used in food products and nutraceuticals, Sempera Organics serves as the premier supplier meeting this need. Cultivating mushroom varieties such as lion's mane, cordyceps, reishi, chaga, turkey tail, shitake, maitake, almond mushroom, agarikon, and king oyster in its own state-of-the-art lab, Sempera Organics' proprietary growing methods maximize these varietals' growth, produce the most nutrient-dense mushrooms, and accelerate production time for products. Additionally, Sempera brings companies these ingredients on a reduced supply chain, assuring faster and more reliable delivery than other ingredient suppliers.

MISTA is a multi-dimensional innovation platform and incubator program that unites its member companies in a hyperconnected ecosystem that develops their skills, enabling them to deliver exponential value for their business and create food system solutions with high commercial and regenerative value. The state-of-the-art development labs and commercial kitchens at the MISTA Innovation Center in San Francisco provide a space for Sempera Organics and other member business to innovate and quickly develop new products.

About Sempera Organics

Founded by CEO Nirmal Nair, Sempera Organics brings high-quality mushroom ingredients to the world, growing fungi species like lion's mane, cordyceps, reishi, chaga, turkey tail, shitake, maitake, almond mushroom, king oyster, snow fungus, and agarikon in its state-of-the-art facility in Morgan Hill, CA. Growing mushrooms in its lab enables Sempera Organics to control every aspect of cultivation and maximize mushroom growth. Sempera Organics supplies food and nutraceutical brands with powders and extracts made from these individual species, as well as powdered blends formulated for immune support, physical activity recovery, mental clarity, anti-aging, and the gut biome. Sempera Organics delivers products through a reduced supply chain, creating predictable delivery for customers.

For media inquiries contact Kyle Daly at kyle@christieand.co .

For all other inquiries, contact Sempera at hello@semperaorganics.com .

About Sempera Organics

MISTA's mission is to transform the global food system to meet the needs of the future...an abundant future that nourishes and delights people and planet. We are an ecosystem and innovation platform made up of members from across the globe that range from large, established companies to new food technology start-ups interested in making a difference. We practice curated collaboration by bringing companies together in a hyper-connected, trust-based ecosystem to work in new ways, inspiring innovative, regenerative solutions that stretch the boundaries of possibilities and accelerate the changes required to solve for some of the most challenging opportunities facing our global food system. Our members include food, food technology and ingredient companies from across the globe. The MISTA Innovation Center (MIC) is located in San Francisco, CA.

For more information go to https://mistafood.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Sempera Organics