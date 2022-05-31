Important Updates to the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes--2022 Incorporate New Evidence

ARLINGTON, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) published important updates to the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes—2022 (Standards of Care), in annotations as the Living Standards of Care. Changes include new data on:

Finerenone and its effects in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease on cardiovascular outcomes

SGLT2 inhibitors and their effects in people with type 2 diabetes on heart failure and renal outcomes

New information on calculating eGFR and inclusion of race for kidney disease diagnosis

These amendments were driven by recently published research and were crafted and approved by the ADA's Professional Practice Committee, which is responsible for developing the Standards of Care. Updates to Section 10, Cardiovascular Disease and Risk Management, have also been reviewed and approved by the American College of Cardiology, which endorses this section. The Living Standards of Care are available immediately online at Diabetes Care®.

Updates to the Living Standards of Care include information added to the following sections:

Section 10 has been updated to include the evidence from Empagliflozin Outcome Trial in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (EMPEROR-Preserved), the Dapagliflozin in PRESERVED Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (PRESERVED-HF) trial , the Efficacy and Safety of Finerenone in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Diabetic Kidney Disease (FIDELIO-DKD) trial , and the Efficacy and Safety of Finerenone in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and the Clinical Diagnosis of Diabetic Kidney Disease (FIGARO-DKD) trial . has been updated to include the evidence fromthe, the, and the

Section 11 has been amended to include the evidence from Empagliflozin Outcome Trial in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (EMPEROR-Preserved) trial, the Efficacy and Safety of Finerenone in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Diabetic Kidney Disease (FIDELIO-DKD) trial, and the Efficacy and Safety of Finerenone in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and the Clinical Diagnosis of Diabetic Kidney Disease (FIGARO-DKD) trial, as well as the NKF-ASN Task Force recommendations on reassessing the inclusion of race in diagnosing kidney disease. has been amended to include the evidence fromtrial, thetrial, and thetrial, as well as the NKF-ASN Task Force recommendations on reassessing the inclusion of race in diagnosing kidney disease.

"This is the fifth year that we are able to update the Standards of Care after it has been published through our Living Standards of Care updates, making it possible to give diabetes care providers the most important information and the latest evidence relevant to their practice," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer for the ADA. "With approximately 537 million adults living with diabetes around the world, it's important to equip providers with the newest research through our guidelines as we learn more."

The Standards of Care provides the latest in comprehensive, evidence-based recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of children and adults with type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes; strategies to improve the prevention or delay of type 2 diabetes; and therapeutic approaches that reduce complications and positively affect health outcomes. In 2018, the ADA began updating and revising the online version of the Standards of Care throughout the year with annotations for new evidence or regulatory changes that merit immediate incorporation. The online version of the Standards of Care now includes any research updates or policy changes that are approved throughout 2022.

The complete, annotated Standards of Care, which includes updates made today, can be accessed online at Diabetes Care. The Abridged Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes has also been updated and can be accessed online at Clinical Diabetes®.

