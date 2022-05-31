InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-use Tool for Painters (ALL-2820)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep a paint can opener and a putty knife handy while working on various projects," said an inventor, from Riverdale, Ga., "so I invented the PAINTER'S PAL. My design eliminates the need to carry, store and maintain separate tools."

The patent-pending invention provides a multi-use handheld tool for painters, contractors, etc. In doing so, it ensures that a putty knife is readily available for use. It also enables the user to easily open a can of paint or compound. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, contractors, trade workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2820, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

