Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2022.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director;
  • approving share-based compensation plan matters; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling, Mark Fields, Stuart Harshaw, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach, David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre.  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

183,149,634

1,040,911

99.43%

0.57%

Mark Fields

183,193,568

996,977

99.46%

0.54%

Stuart Harshaw

183,250,978

939,567

99.49%

0.51%

Wayne Kirk

168,861,885

15,328,660

91.68%

8.32%

Myron G. Manternach

178,815,597

5,374,948

97.08%

2.92%

David Peat

183,191,269

999,276

99.46%

0.54%

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

164,236,009

19,954,536

89.17%

10.83%


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada, one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-results-of-2022-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301558340.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.