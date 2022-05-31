Overhaul named as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform

The company is recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, safety and security solution for the world's leading brands, today announced that Overhaul has been positioned by Gartner® as a Challenger in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP). The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. We believe following a year of tremendous growth and achievement, recognition in the 2022 report marks Overhaul's second year in a row being named in the Magic Quadrant.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. We believe this research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

"Visibility has proven time and time again to be a crucial element in successfully managing today's supply chain," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. "We believe being named a Challenger in this year's Magic Quadrant is truly a testament to the hard work of our team and their relentless pursuit of protecting and optimizing the supply chains of our clients."

"By working with industry-leading Fortune 500 enterprises across a broad range of verticals including technology, pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics and transportation providers, we understand the demanding criteria needed to advance within the Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform market and take great pride in our company being recognized by Gartner," Conlon added.

For more information on Overhaul and how its risk management and real-time visibility solutions can improve your supply chain, please visit: over-haul.com .

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry's first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

