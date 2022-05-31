Parasoft Showcases Innovative Solutions to Compliance Testing at Embedded World 2022

Automated Testing Solutions Seamlessly Integrate Into Embedded CI/CD Pipelines to Optimize Software Delivery

MONROVIA, Calif. and BERLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced it will be showcasing its innovative approach to compliance reporting and risk assessment and demonstrating its powerful capabilities in software test automation that encompass process standards compliance, code safety, and cybersecurity at Embedded World 2022, Hall 4, Booth 4-378 on June 21-23. Visitors will experience live demos and learn how to:

Visit Parasoft at Embedded World 2022 (PRNewswire)

Accelerate software delivery with continuous testing.

Make quality, compliance, and security an integrated part of the CI/CD toolchain.

Automate compliance with industry standards.

Increase code quality and reduce the cost of defects.

Test smarter with AI and ML.

Parasoft's expertise in navigating the world of embedded safety- and security-critical applications will be featured in the following Embedded World sessions:

Use AI to Prioritize Static Analysis Results & Lighten the Load of MISRA Compliance

IoT Security and Risk Management in the SDLC

With an unparalleled approach to coverage for industry coding standards in MISRA, AUTOSAR C++ 14, CERT C/C++, CWE, JSF, UL 2900 and more, Parasoft automated testing solutions save development time and helps organizations establish a sustainable compliance process with dynamic, industry-specific compliance dashboards and reporting widgets that automatically generate compliance documentation.

Top organizations in industries like automotive, aerospace, and defense successfully deployed Parasoft C/C++test, a unified, fully integrated testing solution for safety- and security-critical software, and implemented modern development workflows to increase developer productivity, reduce the overall cost of standards compliance, and achieve compliance goals.

Parasoft provides customers software testing capabilities made for today's Agile and DevOps environments. The innovative patented testing solution integrates tightly into embedded development teams' C and C++ IDE, CI/CD pipeline, and containerized deployments to detect defects earlier and automatically enforce compliance with industry standards like ISO 26262, DO-178C, IEC 62304, IEC 61508, and EN 50128.

"Our powerful test automation solutions integrate seamlessly into Git-based CI/CD platforms helping all industries that build embedded real-time applications accelerate the pace at which they deliver value to their customers," said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer at Parasoft. "Embedded dev teams can deliver safe, secure, and reliable software faster by integrating automated static analysis, unit testing, and structural code coverage into their DevOps workflow."

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

Parasoft (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parasoft