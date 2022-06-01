5WPR Announces Expansion of Their High-Growth Customer Experience PR Group to Include Employee Experience

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the expansion of their Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) specialty public relations group. As an extension of the technology practice, the specialty division services clients in the rapidly-growing space.

Clients in the division offer technology-driven approaches to better connect with current and future customers and, or with employees internally revealing rapid ROI.

"We've witnessed CX and EX technologies transition from nice-to-have to must-have platforms for brands of all sizes, across every industry," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "When there is some uncertainty in the overall markets, EX in particular drives more than just employee engagement, it also improves productivity. Research has shown that investing in CX improves customer loyalty and can help brands stay resilient. At 5W, we work with AI-powered and cloud-based SaaS platforms that bolster CX and EX, driving growth and evolving the future of work."

PR services offered to tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

5WPR's Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

