CereCore recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2022

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, CereCore® has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available to Modern Healthcare subscribers at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. A special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners will be published along with the October 3 issue of Modern Healthcare.

"The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures," said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez

"This marks the third year CereCore has been named a Best Place to Work, and we are especially proud of this achievement because it recognizes the positive workplace culture we have been able to sustain throughout the pandemic," says Curtis Watkins, President and CEO of CereCore. "As a healthcare technology services firm, we have teams who have been working in a hybrid workplace model even before the pandemic. While we have gotten better at virtual team building and hybrid employee events, I applaud the efforts of our leaders and employees to stay connected with each other. Our people are what make CereCore an award-winning place to work, and this award reflects the commitment to excellence that you will find at CereCore. They are caring and compassionate individuals who take care of each other, pull together in incredible ways to serve our clients, and have a mindset for continual improvement that is contagious."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

CereCore will learn their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 29 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown.

