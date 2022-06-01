CRN Recognizes Veristor on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

Veristor Featured on the Annual List for 14 Years Running

ATLANTA , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list for the fourteenth consecutive year.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

"We are honored to be added to the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the 14th consecutive year," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "It is truly a testament to the drive and expertise of our entire Veristor team. We work tirelessly to guide businesses to the best technology solutions to meet even their toughest challenges. Being recognized on this prestigious list, once again, underscores the trust our customers place in us."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

Veristor, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions that helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

