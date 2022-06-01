Duke Energy supports fellow first responders in South Carolina with more than $500,000 in grants to support emergency preparedness

Funding will support 34 nonprofits, government agencies across state.

Grants up to $20,000 will pay for training, life-saving equipment, new technology to aid in disaster planning, recovery operations.

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As hurricane season begins, first responders and emergency managers turn their eyes to the tropics as they continue to prepare their communities for the possibility of impacts from severe weather.

Duke Energy is preparing as well and stands in support of these communities across South Carolina by announcing more than $500,000 in microgrants to help increase their resiliency and their ability to help residents prepare for and recover from the devastation brought by significant weather events.

"The key to successful emergency preparedness and recovery after a major storm begins and ends at the local level," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "Households and businesses across the state in recent years have endured a number of significant and costly storms. Helping our communities prepare for and recover from these events takes significant resources and these grants will help give our fellow first responders the tools and training they need to tackle whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

Duke Energy's Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program was designed to help organizations with roles in emergency preparedness increase their resiliency to these events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training. The program was first announced in March at the annual gathering of the state's emergency managers in Myrtle Beach, and grantees were notified of their successful requests for funding mid-May. Applicants could request funds up to $20,000. Nonprofits and governmental entities across all regions of the state were eligible to apply.

A complete list of recipients can be found here.

Quotes

"The American Red Cross is honored to partner with Duke Energy to build resilience in the Pee Dee region through community preparedness programs. This grant will power outreach initiatives, equipping local families with essential skills so that they may respond whenever disaster strikes," said Michael Hesbach , Executive Director for the Eastern Chapter of the American Red Cross of South Carolina . "Prepared communities are resilient communities. Knowing how to act in an emergency, big or small, empowers individuals to better protect their homes and loved ones."

" Sumter County has a long history of working side-by-side with Duke Energy before, during and after major storm events," said Donna Dew , Emergency Management Director for Sumter County . "This grant will supply our team the equipment necessary to clear hazards and open roadways faster following severe weather situations, making it easier for all first responders to quickly and safely restore our communities back to normal. As a critical first responder, Duke Energy has always worked alongside Sumter County to prepare for and respond to storms, and we value our partnership."

"With the implementation of a mass notification system, we will now be able to quickly broadcast reliable emergency information to the public and our employees through virtually any communication device available," said Travis Glatki , Emergency Management Division Manager for the City of Myrtle Beach . "This grant from the Duke Energy Foundation opens up a world of opportunities for the City of Myrtle Beach to evolve and adapt our level of emergency preparedness to meet the needs of our community, our visitors and our employees."

" Oconee County Emergency Services is incredibly grateful for the grant from the Duke Energy Foundation which will allow us to better serve the citizens of Oconee County and the surrounding areas," said Scott Krein , Director, Oconee County Emergency Services. "The UTV purchased with these funds will be used to bring critical supplies to remote areas during severe weather events."

"This grant will allow the purchase of solar- and battery-powered weather radios that provide real-time hazardous weather and emergency news information to our community even in the event of a power outage," said Josh Hawkins , Director, Anderson County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management. "We are always grateful for our strong partnerships with Duke Energy and look forward to this grant positively impacting our community."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

