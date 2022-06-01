Kisco Senior Living expands services to include signature senior lifestyle with acquisition of Crestavilla in Laguna Niguel, California

CARLSBAD, Ca., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kisco Senior Living is pleased to announce the expansion of its senior lifestyle offerings with the acquisition of Crestavilla, a signature senior living community located in Laguna Niguel, CA. Affiliates of Kisco Senior Living and Harrison Street as advisor to an institutional investor, have acquired Crestavilla, fully transferring operations and management of Crestavilla from Atria Senior Living to Kisco Senior Living as of June 1, 2022.

Kisco Senior Living Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to add Crestavilla to our portfolio as a fully operational signature living community," said Andy Kohlberg, president and CEO of Kisco Senior Living. "From the beginning we have focused on providing best-in-class standards to create a five-star experience for all of our communities. With this acquisition we are expanding upon this mindset with elevated standards of hospitality that captures the senses and inspires residents to live life completely on their own terms."

This acquisition signals the next step in Kisco's services, with Crestavilla serving as Kisco's first Signature Community, followed by The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center, set to welcome residents in spring 2024. This expansion of distinct upscale lifestyle offerings will be a continuation of Kisco's unique approach and philosophy, while enhancing the 5-star lifestyle experience Kisco is known for. For over 30 years, Kisco Senior Living has specialized in owning, developing and managing five-star, full-service, integrated senior living communities that provide exemplary service in safe, secure and friendly environments.

"At Kisco we believe in the importance of providing experiences for our residents that enable them to pursue their passions and purpose, which is what a signature lifestyle is all about," said Kohlberg. "We want to empower residents at all levels of care to do what they love most, while being surrounded by culture, art and a beautiful environment. We are proud to introduce the Kisco philosophy and lifestyle to the associates, residents and families of Crestavilla."

The Gold LEED designated community offers 201 spacious studio or one- and two-bedroom floorplans for independent living, assisted living, and memory care residences. Crestavilla's rich amenities and services, such as a 12,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, organic greenhouse, and bespoke wellness programming, enable residents to enjoy their lives and daily activities on their own terms. In addition to an environmentally friendly residence, residents will have access to concierge and valet services, five unique dining venues, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, a golf practice green and an ever-changing variety of events and activities. Residents and their families will have access to first class amenities and care in a truly dynamic and inspirational environment.

ABOUT KISCO SENIOR LIVING

Kisco Senior Living, based in Carlsbad, California, operates 21 full service senior living communities in six states offering independent living, assisted living and in some locations, memory care and skilled nursing. Kisco is proud to expand their portfolio to include their new Signature Communities with an elevated delivery of five-star hospitality. Signature Communities are purposefully designed to create a unique environment with expanded levels of services, amenities and experiences designed to empower, enrich and enhance residents' lives to pursue their passion and purpose. For more than 30 years, Kisco Senior Living has specialized in developing and managing full-service senior living communities with a portfolio featuring a wide spectrum of individualized services and lifestyle options. Our unique approach and philosophy, called Kisco Confidence, is centered on giving residents and associates peace of mind knowing that our communities deliver on safety and security, trust and transparency, health and wellbeing and a 5-star lifestyle experience. For more information, please call (760) 804-5900 or go to kiscoseniorliving.com.

About Harrison Street

Harrison Street is one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets. Since inception in 2005, the firm has created a series of differentiated investment solutions focused on demographic-driven, needs-based assets. The firm has invested across senior housing, student housing, healthcare delivery, life sciences and storage real estate as well as social and utility infrastructure. Headquartered in Chicago with offices in San Francisco, London, Toronto and Washington DC the firm has more than 200-employees and approximately $46 billion in assets under management. Clients of the firm include a global institutional investor base domiciled in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Harrison Street was awarded Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments for seven consecutive years (2014-2020) and was recognized by PERE as the 2021 Alternatives Investor of the Year, North America and 2020 Global Alternatives Investor of the Year. For more information, please visit www.harrisonst.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kisco Senior Living