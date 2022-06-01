LesserEvil Collaborates with RIND Snacks on Limited-Edition Cherry-Lime Popcorn Flavor Just in Time For Summer

Made with upcycled cherry and lime fruit powers from RIND, the popcorn will be the first co-branded product for LesserEvil

DANBURY, Conn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LesserEvil, the better-for-you snack brand on a mission to make healthy, organic, less-processed, and sustainable snacks more accessible to everyone, announced today that it has collaborated with RIND Snacks , a line of functional and sustainable whole-fruit snacks, on a limited-edition Cherry-Lime popcorn flavor for summer. The popcorn, which is tossed in coconut oil, upcycled cherry and lime fruit powders from RIND, and LesserEvil's signature hint of Himalayan pink salt, is now available exclusively at Whole Foods for 2 for $6.

"In choosing a partner to collaborate with for our first co-branded product, we knew it was important to work with a brand that embodied our core mission and values," said Charles Coristine, President and CEO of LesserEvil. "Having worked with RIND in the past for the Clean Oil Crew, social media giveaways, and more, we knew that synergies existed between our brands. Now, after months of collaboration, we're excited to share our sweet and tangy Cherry-Lime popcorn—a minimally-processed, sustainable and better-for-you snack that we know fans of RIND and LesserEvil will love."

The LesserEvil x RIND Cherry-Lime popcorn will be an addition to LesserEvil's assortment of seasonal summer popcorn flavors, including Watermelon Hibiscus, Lemonade and Peach Mango. LesserEvil's Summer popcorn was a hit in 2021, with over 250,000 bags sold. Both RIND and LesserEvil anticipate that their Cherry-Lime popcorn will be a top snack for summer 2022.

"It's great when two brands align so well on a shared mission of delivering sustainable, flavorful, and nutritionally impactful products," said Matt Weiss, Founder and CEO of RIND Snacks. "We love taking snacking to the edge and this irresistible Cherry-Lime combo with our good friends at LesserEvil is the fun, fruitful result."

The LesserEvil x RIND collaboration follows a year of exciting growth for both brands, including their partnership for the Clean Oil Crew in March. LesserEvil most recently acquired R.E.D.D. Bar and launched new sustainable product innovations last fall. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting summer for RIND Snacks with several new product launches and expanded national distribution. Additionally, RIND is on track to exceed its sustainability goals of diverting one million pounds of food waste this year. For more information about LesserEvil's collaboration with RIND, please visit lesserevil.com .

About LesserEvil

LesserEvil Healthy Brands, LLC transforms snack time into mindful moments by creating tasty, on-trend snacks and other light bites from the simplest, most sustainable and functional ingredients available. Recognized in 2020 as Whole Foods Market's National Award Recipient for Raising the Bar for Quality, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company produces a premium portfolio of better-for-you options including Organic Popcorn, Grain-Free Organic Puffs, Grain-Free Egg White Curls and Keto Certified Mini Cookies. LesserEvil products are available through natural foods, conventional and specialty retailers nationwide. Visit www.lesserevil.com to shop or learn more.

About RIND Snacks

RIND® is a line of functional and sustainable whole-fruit snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in NYC in 2018, RIND is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. By keeping the rind on its fruit, RIND Snacks are packed with more fiber and vitamins than traditional fruit snacks and fight food waste by eliminating edible peels from landfill. The company's products are Non-GMO Verified, Kosher, naturally vegan and gluten free. For more information, visit www.rindsnacks.com or follow them on social @rindsnacks.

