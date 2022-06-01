Lookout Acquires SaferPass to Address the Rising Threat of Identity Theft

Password Management solution delivers proactive, seamless approach to protecting privacy and login credentials for consumers and businesses; Password Management market expected to reach $3 billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions, today announced it has acquired SaferPass , an innovative Password Management company that provides secure online identity solutions for both consumers and businesses. By adding Password Management technology to its suite of security solutions, Lookout is expanding on its mission to deliver proactive protection and safeguard customer data for individuals and businesses.

Whether shopping online, banking, or connecting to corporate applications and email, usernames and passwords have become the standard form of authentication to validate a user's identity and enable access to sensitive information. Passwords can be difficult to use and incredibly insecure, especially in cases where a user has many accounts. On average, people have more than 100 accounts with an associated password to remember. In addition, human-generated passwords are often algorithmically weak; according to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 81% of data breaches leveraged weak, stolen or reused employee passwords, and every time a password is reused, it opens the door to a potential data breach.1 Additionally, nearly 64% of people reuse the same passwords across their online accounts. If login credentials are compromised, the consequences can be serious – including personal identity theft or stolen corporate information.

SaferPass delivers a robust, innovative solution for identity and password management to both consumers and businesses, enabling users to securely manage their passwords, banking and other sensitive information across devices. The SaferPass solution provides an encrypted digital vault that stores secure login information used to access services through mobile apps and web browsers. In addition to keeping a user's identity, credentials and sensitive data safe, the product helps create strong, unique passwords through a password generator tool that ensures the individual is not using the same password in multiple places and that their password has not been compromised in a previous breach.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Password Management market on its own, was valued at over $1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach over $3 billion by 2026.2

"We are pleased to welcome the SaferPass team to Lookout, and excited to combine our respective solutions to deliver better value to consumers and businesses alike," said Jim Dolce, Lookout CEO. "Today, every password owned by an employee is a potential access point to organizations both small and large. At the same time, large scale data breaches have leaked billions of consumer emails and passwords on the dark web, putting individuals at risk of identity theft and financial fraud. The SaferPass team shares our vision for providing seamless security solutions that address all access points and protect personal and corporate data wherever it may reside. This is an exciting next step in Lookout's evolution."

The acquisition of SaferPass broadens the Lookout portfolio of security solutions and expands the opportunity for its carrier ecosystem and channel partners – it also expands Lookout's footprint in Central Europe through its new location in Bratislava, Slovakia. SaferPass will now operate under the Lookout brand and leadership and the SaferPass team will be fully integrated into the Lookout organization. The financial terms of this transaction have not been disclosed.

About Lookout

Lookout is a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

