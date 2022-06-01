Memorial Hermann Health System Names Dr. Phillip Chang Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Quality Officer

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive national search, Memorial Hermann Health System has named Dr. Phillip Chang as its Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Quality Officer, effective May 31, 2022.

Dr. Chang will help lead the strategic direction and operational management of the organization's enterprise-wide quality and safety programs, as well as the resources that support clinical quality and measurable excellence in patient safety.

"While the events of the past several years have both challenged and reshaped every aspect of the healthcare industry, Memorial Hermann remains committed to ensuring timely, accurate, safe and effective treatments for our patients and community," said Dr. Jamie McCarthy, EVP, Chief Physician Executive at Memorial Hermann. "Dr. Chang will help us further deliver on this commitment, leveraging his clinical expertise and years of leadership experience to advance our culture of high reliability."

Dr. Chang trained as a trauma and general surgeon, and dedicated many years to operating room leadership as Operating Room Director, Vice Chair of Surgery for Operations and Division Chief of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery when, in 2016, he transitioned out of the operating room and into a System Chief Medical Officer role at UK HealthCare at the University of Kentucky.

"Memorial Hermann's vision to create healthier communities aligns so closely with my personal passion for addressing the most pressing health issues both within our hospital and clinic walls, as well as out in the community," Dr. Chang said. "My hope is to leverage my knowledge and experience to help create the best possible outcomes for our patients, while also addressing the health issues that affect our neighbors across Greater Houston."

Dr. Chang earned his medical degree at Eastern Virginia Medical School and a Master of Business Administration from Gatton College of Economics and Business in Lexington, Ky. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

Dr. Chang serves on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Steering Committee and the Association of American Medical Colleges' (AAMC) Chief Medical Officers (CMO) Group Steering Committee. In 2019 and 2020, he was recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as one of "100 Hospital and Health System CMOs to Know."

