Neiman Marcus Group Underpins Commitment to Celebrating and Honoring LGBTQ+ Pride with Continued Human Rights Campaign Partnership and Community Activations

DALLAS , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") is committed to cultivating a culture of Belonging. In honor of Pride Month, NMG is celebrating and honoring the LGBTQ+ community with several events, activations, and initiatives aimed at awareness, education, and support for the LGBTQ+ community. These include the Company's continued partnership with the Human Rights Campaign, honoring the LGBTQ+ community with local activations in stores and online, and celebrating Pride with internal virtual events.

Neiman Marcus Pride Patch (PRNewswire)

"NMG has always and will continue to stand for love for all. We've made it a priority to create a work environment where everyone feels they belong, and where showing up as your full and authentic self is encouraged. As an openly gay CEO, it has been one of my missions since joining NMG to ensure that all associates feel they belong at Neiman Marcus Group," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO, Neiman Marcus Group. "One way we're cultivating a culture of Belonging is through the recent launch of our nine new Associate Community Networks at NMG––one of which is our LGBTQ+ Network––providing our workforce of diverse associates with an avenue that fosters community, celebrates authentic self-expression, and guides development and activation within various communities."

Continued Partnership with the Human Rights Campaign

As a platinum-level member, NMG will build on its continued partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) this June and July to raise funds in support of the LGBTQ+ community through point-of-sale (POS) fundraising in all Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus Last Call stores. Neiman Marcus will also donate the net proceeds from the sale of exclusive Pride patches and the sale of the Neiman Marcus chocolate chip cookie in Neiman Marcus restaurants, supporting the organization's lobbying efforts for LGBTQ+ equality across the U.S., as well as its broad-reaching programs for youth, families, workplace equity, and health. The retail price of the Pride patches includes the cost of application by a Neiman Marcus mending and alterations specialist. Select Neiman Marcus stores will offer real-time application from a mending and alterations specialist on select days.

"This June, we're excited to continue our partnership with the HRC. Our unique NMG|Way culture of Belonging champions workplace equity for all associates through a mindset of love and growth, including those who identify as LGBTQ+," said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "Partnering with the Human Rights Campaign is just one way that enables us to continue this important work year-round."

Honoring the LGBTQ+ Community in Stores, Online, and in the Community

Throughout Pride Month, all Neiman Marcus stores will showcase special window installations, curated in-store runway displays, and other themed elements. Taking the celebration virtually, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman will feature LGBTQ+ designers, respectively, on their digital platforms. In addition, five key Neiman Marcus markets––Bal Harbour, Tysons, Dallas, Denver, and San Francisco––will partner with local LGBTQ+ organizations to drive impact and engagement in various ways locally.

Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride with Internal Virtual Events

NMG will promote a series of internal conversations, encouraging a more inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ associates at Neiman Marcus Group. In addition, as part of the luxury retailer's 'NMG Presents' virtual event series, the Company will host a virtual cookie making class with Kevin Garvin, Vice President, Corporate Food Services, Neiman Marcus, instructing NMG associates on how to make the iconic Neiman Marcus chocolate chip cookie––benefitting the HRC during Pride Month––from the comfort of their own home.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG | Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

Neiman Marcus Group (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc.