Shangri-La Launches Shangri-La Circle Platform and Members Day

Group Announces Transformation of Golden Circle Loyalty Programme and New Monthly Offers to Bring Even More Value to Members

HONG KONG, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shangri-La marked a new chapter in its pioneering Asian hospitality with the transformation of its award-winning Golden Circle loyalty programme on 28 April. A contemporary travel and lifestyle platform, Shangri-La Circle goes beyond the traditional hotel loyalty programme by offering members more: simplicity, flexibility, privileges, recognition, and convenience. Furthering its commitment to enhancing the guest journey, Shangri-La Circle will launch its new 'Circle the Sixth' Members Day initiative, giving members even more ways to live the good life with Shangri-La.

Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, exciting, and full of possibilities, the innovative new Shangri-La Circle programme curates exclusive experiences and offers unprecedented flexibility across the brand's portfolio of hotels, restaurants and bars, wellness facilities, and family experiences. Members will enjoy exclusive rates and deals, enhanced benefits, and a simplified process for earning and redeeming Shangri-La Circle Points while staying, dining, and shopping with Shangri-La. The platform will also celebrate members' personal journeys through unparalleled insider and backstage access and curated personalised experiences.

Shangri-La Circle comprises four membership tiers, including Polaris, a new, invitation-only membership tier offering the highest level of personalised privileges. Benefits include unrestricted access to Shangri-La facilities worldwide—even without staying overnight—a dedicated global Polaris concierge, Polaris Discovery experiences, and Diamond status gifting to share memorable experiences with loved ones.

Members also have access to the new Shangri-La Circle App, where they can plan a getaway, reserve a table, or shop for merchandise on the Shangri-La Boutique. Through the app, members can also manage their account in one convenient place, and decide whether to use cash or points—or a combination of both—for bookings.

With the June launch of 'Circle the Sixth,' Shangri-La Circle offers members even more exclusive experiences with limited-time monthly offers. Starting from 6 June, the Members Day will see the release of new offers that will only be available for 48 hours each month, starting at 9am (Hong Kong Time) on the 6th and ending at 9am (Hong Kong Time) on the 8th. The special offers will be curated by the Shangri-La Circle team to offer exciting new ways to live the good life.

For the inaugural Members Day, Shangri-La Circle will debut more than 20 staycation packages bundled with curated dining and wellness experiences that allow guests to personalise their Shangri-La journeys. Shangri-La Circle members will be rewarded with six times the Points when they book these special offers through the dedicated Members Day website or Shangri-La Circle Mobile App. In addition, Shangri-La Circle members in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei will receive six times the Points when they shop the Shangri-La Boutique during the 48-hour Members Day period.

New members will earn 300 Bonus Points with their first Shangri-La Circle experience, and up to 1,500 additional Bonus Points with continued spending through 31 July 2022. These Points can then be used for their next celebratory dining experience, weekend getaway, or wellness escape.

With the launch of the new Shangri-La Circle platform and its 'Circle the Sixth' Members Day initiative, Shangri-La is continuing to pioneer new horizons in hospitality.

