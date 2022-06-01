TXU Energy Commits $250,000 in Support of Uvalde Community

Donation will provide aid directly to victims' families and organizations working toward community healing

IRVING, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced a $250,000 commitment to the community of Uvalde and the organizations working to provide critical aid in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

(PRNewsfoto/TXU Energy) (PRNewswire)

"The entire TXU Energy family grieves alongside the people of Uvalde and fellow Texans in this time of immeasurable tragedy," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "While there are no words for the level of loss the impacted families and this community are experiencing, we hope our donation provides them with some comfort and support as they navigate the weeks and months ahead."

The $250,000 donation will directly support victims' families and fund nonprofits and medical institutions providing essential response services.

$100,000 will go to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, operating the Uvalde Strong Fund in support of victims, their families, and all the people of Uvalde . This includes nonprofit organizations working in Uvalde now and in the months to come.

$100,000 will go to the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County , which has established a United with Uvalde fund to support the Uvalde community with immediate and long-term mental health resources.

$50,000 will go to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where doctors and nurses treated 15 people wounded in the Robb Elementary shooting. Funds will be used to support the hospital and its staff.

TXU Energy is deeply committed to strengthening the communities we serve. For more information on programs and services, click here.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TXU Energy