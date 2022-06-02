ASPC Announces a NEW Pre-conference MasterClass on Cardiovascular Imaging Techniques

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) is announcing a new CE education program hosted in conjunction with their annual scientific sessions: ASPC 2022 Congress on CVD Prevention. The Imaging MasterClass, titled "Imaging Techniques to Assess Global CVD and CVD Risk", is scheduled for July 28-29, 2022, in Louisville, KY. Information on both programs can be found on www.aspconline.org.

Pre-conference MasterClass held July 28-29, 2022 in Louisville, KY (PRNewswire)

The Imaging MasterClass will aim to provide simple principles and techniques for various cardiology imaging studies.

The Imaging MasterClass will aim to provide simple principles and techniques for various cardiology imaging studies. The course will be highly engaging and interactive, including practical clinical tips and a debate on the "The Best Strategy for Chest Pain Evaluation in 2022"!

Program co-chairs, Dr. Harold Bays and Dr. Alison Bailey, designed this new ASPC MasterClass to give both cardiologists and non-cardiologists alike a unique opportunity for a comprehensive discussion and updates on imaging techniques essential for clinicians engaged in preventive cardiology.

The program agenda includes the following topics and faculty lecturers:

Cardiac Imaging from a cardiologist and a non-cardiologist perspective; Alison Bailey , MD (Centennial Heart at Parkridge Health System) and Harold Bays , MD (Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center, Inc.)

Coronary Artery Calcium, CCTA, FFR-CT; Matthew Budoff , MD (UCLA Medical Center)

Role of Echocardiography and Cardiovascular MRI in CVD Risk Assessment; Dinesh Kalra , MD ( University of Louisville School of Medicine)

Cardiac Catheterization, IVUS, OCT; Vikas Singh , MD ( University of Louisville School of Medicine)

Treadmill, Nuclear Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI), Cardiac PET; Ty Gluckman , MD (Providence Heart Institute, Providence St. Joseph Health)

Practical Clinical Tips for both the cardiologist and non-cardiologist; Alison Bailey , MD and Harold Bays , MD

Debate: What's the Best Strategy for Chest Pain Evaluation in 2022?

The ASPC encourages all to join their esteemed faculty to discuss all things related to Cardiovascular Imaging at this brand-new pre-Congress MasterClass. Attendees of the Imaging MasterClass will earn approximately 8 CE/MOC/AAPA credits.

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC)

The ASPC is a national organization of healthcare providers and researchers dedicated to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.

